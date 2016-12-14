See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. John Storment, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Storment, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport and is affiliated with Saint Tammany Parish Hospital, Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge and Woman's Hospital.

Dr. Storment works at Fertility Answers in Baton Rouge, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Associates in Women's Health
    500 Rue de la Vie St Ste 411, Baton Rouge, LA 70817 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Saint Tammany Parish Hospital
  • Ochsner Medical Center - Baton Rouge
  • Woman's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome
Female Infertility
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome

In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Assisted Hatching Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
da Vinci® Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
Embryo Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Genitourinary Tract Infections in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection (ICSI) Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Migraine Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Oophorectomy Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Chevron Icon
Ovary Tissue Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Ovulation Induction Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Pregnancy-Related Disorders Chevron Icon
Preimplantion Genetic Diagnosis (PGD) Chevron Icon
Removal of Reproductive Organs (Hysterectomy, Oophorectomy, Salpingectomy, Salpingo-Oophorectomy, Resection of Peritoneal Malignancy) Chevron Icon
Sperm Cryopreservation Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Treatment of Fibroid Tumors Chevron Icon
Tubal Adhesion Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Transvaginal Chevron Icon
Uterine Diseases Chevron Icon
Vaginal Hysterectomy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Dec 14, 2016
    Dr. S and his staff are the best. Compassionate and personable. I'm more than thankful for all of them.
    Margo in LA — Dec 14, 2016
    About Dr. John Storment, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1184686776
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Fletcher Allen Health Care Medical Center Hospital Campus|University Of Vermont College Of Medicine
    Residency
    • Lyndon B Johnson General Hospital|University of Texas Health Science Center at Houston
    Medical Education
    • Louisiana State University School of Medicine in Shreveport
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Storment, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storment is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storment has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storment has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storment works at Fertility Answers in Baton Rouge, LA. View the full address on Dr. Storment’s profile.

    Dr. Storment has seen patients for Female Infertility, Fluid Contrast Ultrasound and Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storment on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Storment. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storment.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storment, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storment appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

