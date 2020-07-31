See All General Surgeons in Indianapolis, IN
Dr. John Storey, MD

General Surgery
4.9 (13)
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Storey, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Indianapolis, IN. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of New Mexico School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital East and Community Hospital North.

Dr. Storey works at Community Heart/Vascular Physical in Indianapolis, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Chad Bonhomme, MD
    8075 N Shadeland Ave Ste 200, Indianapolis, IN 46250
(317) 621-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital East
  • Community Hospital North

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Sagamore Health Network

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 31, 2020
    Coming up on my 2 year heartversary august 21 2018. Thank you dr storey for putting a few extra miles on this old carcass. Forever grateful.
    Bob Clampitt — Jul 31, 2020
    About Dr. John Storey, MD

    • General Surgery
    Medical Education
    • University of New Mexico School of Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Storey, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Storey is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Storey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Storey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Storey works at Community Heart/Vascular Physical in Indianapolis, IN. View the full address on Dr. Storey’s profile.

    Dr. Storey has seen patients for Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Storey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Storey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Storey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Storey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Storey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

