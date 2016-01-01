Dr. John Stoner, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stoner, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stoner, DO is a dermatologist in York, PA. He currently practices at Dermatology Associates. He accepts multiple insurance plans. Dr. Stoner is board certified in Dermatology.
Locations
Dermatology Associates205 SAINT CHARLES WAY, York, PA 17402 Directions (717) 741-4666
Dermatology Associates of York525 McCosh St, Hanover, PA 17331 Directions (717) 632-2711
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
About Dr. John Stoner, DO
- Dermatology
- English
- Male
- 1225289408
Education & Certifications
- PHILADELPHIA COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Dermatology
Patient Satisfaction
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoner has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoner accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoner has seen patients for Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer, Actinic Keratosis and Excision of Skin Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoner. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoner.
