Dr. John Stoneham, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stoneham, MD is an Urology Specialist in Toms River, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK MED COLL and is affiliated with Community Medical Center and Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center.
Locations
Uro-care67 Route 37 W, Toms River, NJ 08755 Directions (732) 914-1300
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Medical Center
- Hackensack Meridian Health Southern Ocean Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most efficient medical practice I have ever been a patient! I have been a patient for over a decade. I have the utmost confidence in Dr Stoneham's medical care. I find him professional. Caring. Friendly.
About Dr. John Stoneham, MD
- Urology
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1982650644
Education & Certifications
- New York U Med Ctr
- New York University Medical Ctr
- NEW YORK MED COLL
- Stony Brook University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoneham has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoneham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoneham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoneham has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoneham on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stoneham speaks Spanish.
38 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoneham. The overall rating for this provider is 2.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoneham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoneham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoneham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.