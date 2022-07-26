Dr. John Stoneburner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stoneburner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stoneburner, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stoneburner, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 44 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College Of Virginia and is affiliated with Torrance Memorial Medical Center.
Dr. Stoneburner works at
Locations
-
1
Torrance Memorial Medical Center2841 Lomita Blvd Ste 310, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 784-6946
-
2
Cardiac Thoracic and Vascular Surgeons of the South Bay23451 Madison St Ste 300, Torrance, CA 90505 Directions (310) 378-7373
Hospital Affiliations
- Torrance Memorial Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stoneburner?
Dr. Stoneburner repaired my congenital Ascending Aortic Aneurysm, using a Florida Sleeve. He also examined my bicuspid aortic valve, and concluded that the best decision for me was to leave the well-functioning valve in place. I was walking the next day, discharged within a week, and in Cardiac Rehab within two months. 6 months post-surgery, I only have the (rapidly fading) scars, the memories and the prescriptions to remind me that I even underwent the surgery.
About Dr. John Stoneburner, MD
- Cardiothoracic Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, German
- 1366526550
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- University Of Southern California
- Med College Va
- Medical College Of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stoneburner has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stoneburner accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stoneburner has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stoneburner works at
Dr. Stoneburner has seen patients for Aneurysm and Aortic Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stoneburner on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stoneburner speaks German.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Stoneburner. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stoneburner.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stoneburner, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stoneburner appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.