Dr. John Stone, MD
Dr. John Stone, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Cleveland, TN. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Massachusetts Medical School and is affiliated with Erlinger Baroness Hospital.
Chattanooga Retina - Cleveland2560 BUSINESS PARK DR NE, Cleveland, TN 37311 Directions (423) 664-3366
Chattanooga Retina7300 Jarnigan Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421 Directions (423) 664-3366
Chattanooga Retina - Hixson2158 Northgate Park Ln Ste 102, Chattanooga, TN 37415 Directions (423) 664-3366
- Erlinger Baroness Hospital
I had an apparent retinal bleed in the checkout line at the grocery store! I went directly to my opthalmologist, and Dr.Stone was there in Cleveland that day and saw me immediately. I could not have asked for better or more thorough treatment, including a follow-up with an in-office ultrasound the next morning. Dr.Stone was going into surgery, yet consulted over the phone about the ultrasound results. I highly recommend him...and my husband plans to switch providers to Dr. Stone.
- Ophthalmology
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1033115373
- University Wash Med Center
- Nassau County Med Center
- Worcester Meml Hosp
- University of Massachusetts Medical School
- Ophthalmology
