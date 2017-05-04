See All Hand Surgeons in Glenview, IL
Dr. John Stogin, MD

Orthopedic Hand Surgery
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Stogin, MD is an Orthopedic Hand Surgery Specialist in Glenview, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Hand Surgery, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Stogin works at Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute in Glenview, IL with other offices in Chicago, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Wrist Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Northwestern Medical Group - Glenview Outpatient Care Center
    2701 Patriot Blvd, Glenview, IL 60026 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 724-4536
  2. 2
    Northwestern Medical Group
    737 N Michigan Ave Ste 700, Chicago, IL 60611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 337-6960

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Northwestern Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Trigger Finger
Wrist Fracture

  View other providers who treat Fracture
  View other providers who treat Lupus
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • HAP Insurance
    • HealthLink
    • HFN
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    May 04, 2017
    When I met with Dr. Stogin, I suspect he knew what was ailing me within about 10 seconds of my arrival. But instead of just jumping to the answer, he heard what I had to say, walked me through his analysis and what he was looking for, and expertly showed my what was wrong and explained why. He got up from the desk and we walked out of the exam room so he could show my my x-rays - explaining what he was looking for and what he saw. Calm, reassuring and patient. Gave me great confidence.
    Kym White in Chicago, IL — May 04, 2017
    Photo: Dr. John Stogin, MD
    About Dr. John Stogin, MD

    • Orthopedic Hand Surgery
    • 38 years of experience
    • English, French and Spanish
    • 1235191297
    Education & Certifications

    • Indiana Hand Center
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    • Virginia Mason Hospital
    • Harvard Medical School
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stogin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stogin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stogin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stogin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stogin has seen patients for Carpal Tunnel Syndrome, Trigger Finger and Wrist Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stogin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Stogin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stogin.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stogin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stogin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

