Overview

Dr. John Stites, MD is an Urology Specialist in Hackensack, NJ. They specialize in Urology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University of Tennessee Health Science Center and is affiliated with Hackensack University Medical Center.



Dr. Stites works at Hackensack Meridian Medical Group - Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation in Hackensack, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.