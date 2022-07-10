Dr. John Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stevenson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stevenson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Glasgow University Glasgow Scotland|University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.
Locations
The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville4500 Newberry Rd, Gainesville, FL 32607 Directions (352) 534-5708Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida North Florida Hospital
- HCA Florida Lake City Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
Ratings & Reviews
My husband and I were very impressed the very first time we met Dr. Stevenson. He explained in detail my MRI and then explained everything that needed to be done in the surgery. Right after my surgery, he called my husband and told him everything was fine, but he said I had a cyst that was covering about 90% of the base of my spine. He had to dissect it to remove it! When I went in for my 2 week check up, I was totally pain free and have been since then! I am now 4 months post surgery and I’m ready to get back on the Pickleball courts!! I would recommend Dr. Stevenson to anyone who has suffered back pain. He has a wonderful and caring staff as well.
About Dr. John Stevenson, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 35 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Royal College of Surgeons (England)
- Duke University Hospital|Duke University Medical Center
- University of Glasgow
- Glasgow University Glasgow Scotland|University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.