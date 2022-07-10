Overview

Dr. John Stevenson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Gainesville, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Glasgow University Glasgow Scotland|University Of Glasgow, Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida North Florida Hospital and HCA Florida Lake City Hospital.



Dr. Stevenson works at The Orthopaedic Institute - Gainesville in Gainesville, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.