Dr. John Stevenson, MD

Family Medicine
3.5 (35)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Stevenson, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Northborough, MA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Marlborough Hospital.

Dr. Stevenson works at GREATER BOSTON PLASTIC SURGERY in Northborough, MA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Partners Community Healthcare Inc
    162 Main St, Northborough, MA 01532 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 393-1307

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Marlborough Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing

Worker's Compensation Evaluations
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders
Drug Allergy Testing
Abdominal Pain
Achilles Tendinitis
Acne
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Acute Bronchitis
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Acute Lower Respiratory Infection
Acute Pharyngitis
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
ADHD and-or ADD
Adhesive Capsulitis
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Allergic Rhinitis
Allergies
Anemia
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Animal Allergies
Anxiety
  • View other providers who treat Anxiety
Arthritis
Arthritis of the Elbow
Asthma
  • View other providers who treat Asthma
Atherosclerosis
Back Pain
Balanoposthitis
Blood Allergy Testing
Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
Bronchiectasis
Bronchitis
Bunion
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Bursitis
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders
Chest Pain
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Chronic Prostatitis
Chronic Sinusitis
Constipation
Contact Dermatitis
COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
Cough
  • View other providers who treat Cough
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
Depression
Depressive Disorders
Dermatitis
Diabetes
  • View other providers who treat Diabetes
Diabetes Counseling
Diabetes Type 2
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
Diarrhea
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Difficulty With Walking
Diverticulitis, Intestinal
Diverticulosis, Intestinal
Dizziness
Dyshydrotic Eczema
Dyslipidemia
Dysphagia
Ear Ache
  • View other providers who treat Ear Ache
Earwax Buildup
Emphysema
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Familial Hypercholesterolemia
Fever
  • View other providers who treat Fever
Fibromyalgia
Foot Sprain
Fungal Nail Infection
Gait Abnormality
Gas-Bloat Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Gout
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hair Loss
Hammer Toe
Headache
  • View other providers who treat Headache
Heart Disease
Heart Palpitations
Hemorrhoids
Hernia
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hydrocele
Hyperlipidemia
Hypertension
Hypogonadism
Hypokalemia
Hypotension
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
Hypothyroidism
Infectious Diseases
Influenza (Flu)
Injuries
  • View other providers who treat Injuries
Insomnia
  • View other providers who treat Insomnia
Joint Pain
Knee Sprain
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Leg and Foot Ulcers
Limb Pain
Limb Swelling
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
Lipid Disorders
Liver Damage from Alcohol
Low Back Pain
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
Malaise and Fatigue
McMurray's Test
Memory Evaluation
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders
Menopause
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
Migraine
  • View other providers who treat Migraine
Mineral Metabolism Disorders
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
Muscle Spasm
Nausea
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia)
Nosebleed
Obesity
  • View other providers who treat Obesity
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Osteopenia
Osteoporosis
Otitis Media
Outer Ear Infection
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Overweight
Painful Urination (Dysuria)
Patch Testing
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pelvic Exams
Peripheral Nerve Disorders
Pharyngitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Plantar Fasciitis
Plantar Wart
Pneumonia
Pollen Allergy
Polyuria
  • View other providers who treat Polyuria
Prostatitis
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Rash
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Raynaud's Disease
Ringworm
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Runner's Knee
Sarcoidosis
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs)
Shortness of Breath
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis
Sinus Tachycardia
Sinusitis
Skin Screenings
Sleep Apnea
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Stitches
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Strep Throat
Swine Flu
Testicular Dysfunction
Thyroid Goiter
Tinnitus
  • View other providers who treat Tinnitus
Tobacco Use Disorder
Tuberculosis Screening
Urinary Incontinence
Urinary Stones
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
VAP Lipid Testing
Vertigo
  • View other providers who treat Vertigo
Vitamin B Deficiency
Vitamin B12 Deficiency
Vitamin D Deficiency
Warts
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wheezing
  • View other providers who treat Wheezing
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 35 ratings
    Patient Ratings (35)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Jun 21, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Stevenson's for several years. He and his staff are always friendly and upbeat. Every option of treatment/diagnosis is presented and explained. Dr. Stevenson has a quiet, relaxing way about him that makes a patient feel comfortable. He asks pertinent questions to help him treat your problem. Jenna, his NP, is wonderfully kind, knowledgable, and responds quickly to any portal inquiries. Allison runs the office in a friendly and efficient manner. And Julianne makes blood work painless and enjoyable (if blood work can be enjoyable!) I have no idea why some patients are unhappy, but you can't please those who like to criticize. Just know that Dr. Stevenson and his staff will take great care of you!
    Happy Patient! — Jun 21, 2022
    Photo: Dr. John Stevenson, MD
    About Dr. John Stevenson, MD

    Specialties
    • Family Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1457388696
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Primary Care Sports Med
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Albany Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stevenson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevenson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stevenson works at GREATER BOSTON PLASTIC SURGERY in Northborough, MA. View the full address on Dr. Stevenson’s profile.

    35 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

