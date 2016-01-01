Dr. John Stevenson Jr, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevenson Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stevenson Jr, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Stevenson Jr, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Dayton, OH.
Dr. Stevenson Jr works at
Locations
John Stevenson Inc8721 N Main St, Dayton, OH 45415 Directions (937) 264-3150
Hospital Affiliations
- Good Samaritan Hospital
- Miami Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Stevenson Jr, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stevenson Jr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stevenson Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stevenson Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stevenson Jr has seen patients for Achilles Tendinitis and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevenson Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevenson Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevenson Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevenson Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.