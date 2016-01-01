See All Radiation Oncologists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. John Stevenson, MD

Radiation Oncology
0.0 (0)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Stevenson, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 36 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine.

Dr. Stevenson works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA with other offices in Carmichael, CA.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mercy General Hospital
Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3301 C St Ste 550, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 556-3164
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Mercy Cancer Center - Coyle- Radiation Oncology
    6511 Coyle Ave, Carmichael, CA 95608 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (916) 863-8700
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Ultrasound Guided Procedures Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Tumor Chevron Icon
Breast Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Treatment Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cancer
Cancer Counseling Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Management Chevron Icon
Cervical Cancer Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
High-Dose Rate (HDR) Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Hodgkin's Disease Chevron Icon
Image-Guided Radiation Therapy (IGRT) Chevron Icon
Intensity-Modulated Radiation Therapy (IMRT) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Lymphoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Lymphoma
Pancreatic Cancer Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Cancer Chevron Icon
Pituitary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Brachytherapy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Prostate Radioactive Seed Implants Chevron Icon
Radiation Oncology Procedures Chevron Icon
Radiation Therapy Chevron Icon
Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Sarcoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Sarcoma
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Stereotactic Body Radiotherapy (SBRT) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vulvar Cancer Chevron Icon

About Dr. John Stevenson, MD

  • Radiation Oncology
  • 36 years of experience
  • English
  • 1306865050
Education & Certifications

  • University of California At Los Angeles
  • LOYOLA UNIV OF CHICAGO STRITCH SCH OF MED|Loyola University Of Chicago/Stritch School Of Medicine
  • Radiation Oncology
