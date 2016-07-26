Dr. Stevenson has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stevenson, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stevenson, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Nephrology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Hendrick Medical Center, Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood, Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital and Shannon Medical Center.
Locations
Shannon Clinic120 E Beauregard Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2391
San Angelo Dlalysis3518 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 949-6035
- 3 220 E Harris Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 481-2391
Angelo Community Hospital Ext Service3555 Knickerbocker Rd, San Angelo, TX 76904 Directions (325) 949-9555Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hendrick Medical Center
- Hendrick Medical Center Brownwood
- Lillian M. Hudspeth Memorial Hospital
- Shannon Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stevenson is understanding and helps his patience grasp what one needs to do to accomplish the best results. His staff is informative and helpful.
About Dr. John Stevenson, MD
- Nephrology
- 46 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1205820966
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Internal Medicine and Nephrology
Dr. Stevenson has seen patients for Hypercalcemia, Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease and Calcium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stevenson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Stevenson speaks Spanish.
