Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM
Overview
Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
Dr. Stevelinck works at
Locations
1
Family Foot Center1221 Byron Rd Ste 3, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (810) 227-7722
2
Myfastbraces8273 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Directions (866) 974-2673
3
Livingston Obgyn524 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Directions (517) 548-3100Monday8:30am - 4:00pmTuesday8:30am - 4:00pmWednesday8:30am - 4:00pmThursday8:30am - 4:00pmFriday8:30am - 4:00pm
4
The CORE Institute26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 200, Novi, MI 48374 Directions (866) 974-2673Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph Mercy Livingston Hospital
- St. Joseph Mercy Ann Arbor
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Priority Health
Ratings & Reviews
It was a very pleasant experience. He answered all my questions and didn’t seem in a big rush or anything.
About Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM
- Podiatry
- English
- 1245266220
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
