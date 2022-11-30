See All Podiatrists in Howell, MI
Overview

Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Center

Dr. Stevelinck works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists in Howell, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Family Foot Center
    1221 Byron Rd Ste 3, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (810) 227-7722
  2. 2
    Myfastbraces
    8273 Grand River Rd, Brighton, MI 48114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
  3. 3
    Livingston Obgyn
    524 Byron Rd, Howell, MI 48843 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (517) 548-3100
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:00pm
  4. 4
    The CORE Institute
    26750 Providence Pkwy Ste 200, Novi, MI 48374 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 974-2673
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Search for conditions or procedures.
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery
Plantar Fasciitis
Hammer Toe
Bunion Surgery

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Nail Avulsion and Excision Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • Priority Health

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (36)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM

    Specialties
    • Podiatry
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1245266220
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Medical Center
    Residency
    Undergraduate School
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stevelinck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stevelinck has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stevelinck has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Stevelinck. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stevelinck.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stevelinck, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stevelinck appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

