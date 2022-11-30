Overview

Dr. John Stevelinck, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Howell, MI. They completed their residency with Kaiser Permanente Medical Center



Dr. Stevelinck works at Advanced Foot & Ankle Specialists in Howell, MI with other offices in Brighton, MI and Novi, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.