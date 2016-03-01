Overview

Dr. John Stephens, MD is an Interventional Cardiology Specialist in Anchorage, AK. They specialize in Interventional Cardiology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CINCINNATI / MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Alaska Regional Hospital, Ashtabula County Medical Center and Cleveland Clinic.



Dr. Stephens works at Alaska Heart Institute in Anchorage, AK. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.