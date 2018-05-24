Overview

Dr. John Stengle, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Sylvania, OH. They specialize in General Surgery, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with ProMedica Toledo Hospital.



Dr. Stengle works at ProMedica Physicians General Surgery in Sylvania, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Wound Repair along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.