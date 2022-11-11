Dr. John Steffek, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steffek is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Steffek, MD
Overview
Dr. John Steffek, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Spring, TX. They completed their residency with U Tex Med Br-John Sealy Hosp
Locations
John C Steffek MD9611 LOUETTA RD, Spring, TX 77379 Directions (281) 320-9797
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I saw Dr John. Steffek for about 15 yrs before he moved back to Tx. He is friendly,knowledgeable,understanding and dedicated.im hoping to hear back from him soon on my phone.
About Dr. John Steffek, MD
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- English
Education & Certifications
- U Tex Med Br-John Sealy Hosp
- RE Thomason Genl Hosp
- Child Psychiatry and Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steffek has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steffek accepts Aetna and UnitedHealthCare, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steffek has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
34 patients have reviewed Dr. Steffek. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steffek.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steffek, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steffek appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.