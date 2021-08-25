Dr. John Stefano, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stefano is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stefano, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stefano, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Winchester, VA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 48 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO.
Dr. Stefano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Johnston Eye Center Pllc142 Linden Dr Ste 108, Winchester, VA 22601 Directions (540) 722-6200
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stefano?
I've been seeing Dr. Stefano since 2007. He is excellent and literally saved my life. He diagnosed a very rare form of eye melanoma that only affects about 250-300 people a year in the US. He got me in to see the best ocular oncologist for my diagnosis within a week. Most importantly, he knew what he was looking at, where to send me, and what NOT to do. A biopsy, which a lot of eye doctors do to their patients, could have spread my melanoma and cost me my eye if not my life. Highly recommend Dr. Stefano as a great diagnostician.
About Dr. John Stefano, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 48 years of experience
- English
- 1962469270
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK AT BUFFALO
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefano has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stefano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefano works at
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefano. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.