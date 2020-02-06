Dr. Stefancin has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Stefancin, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Stefancin, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Youngstown, OH. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Med Coll Of Ohio and is affiliated with Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital, Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital and Surgical Hospital At Southwoods.
Locations
Southwoods Physician Services, LLC1335 Belmont Ave, Youngstown, OH 44504 Directions (330) 747-2700
- 2 1450 S Canfield Niles Rd, Austintown, OH 44515 Directions (330) 747-2700
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Boardman Hospital
- Mercy Health - St. Elizabeth Youngstown Hospital
- Surgical Hospital At Southwoods
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Mutual of Omaha
- National Elevator
- NGS CoreSource
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Stefancin takes his time to explain everything, answer all questions you may have and is kind and compassionate in his care. I have been an RN for 41 years and have not only taken care of some of his patients during my career but am a patient of his myself!
About Dr. John Stefancin, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1770772147
Education & Certifications
- Med Coll Of Ohio
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stefancin accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stefancin has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stefancin has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stefancin on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
37 patients have reviewed Dr. Stefancin. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stefancin.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stefancin, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stefancin appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.