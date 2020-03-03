Dr. John Steel, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steel is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Steel, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Steel, MD is a Radiation Oncology Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Radiation Oncology, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Radiation Oncology. They graduated from WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with St. Joseph's Hospital.
Dr. Steel works at
Locations
-
1
Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology823 S Parsons Ave, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 971-8276
-
2
Tampa Bay Radiation Oncology403 S Kings Ave Ste 150, Brandon, FL 33511 Directions (813) 324-9900
Hospital Affiliations
- St. Joseph's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Health Net
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- PHCS
- Preferred Health Plan, Inc.
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Prudential
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Steel?
My treatment has been great, I'm satisfied with my treatment , staff very professional, I would recommend to Family or friends...
About Dr. John Steel, MD
- Radiation Oncology
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1083682488
Education & Certifications
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- Radiation Oncology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Steel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Steel accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Steel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Steel works at
Dr. Steel speaks Spanish.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Steel. The overall rating for this provider is 3.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Steel.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Steel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Steel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.