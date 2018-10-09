See All Pediatricians in Oklahoma City, OK
Dr. John Stecklow, MD

Pediatrics
5 (26)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Stecklow, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Health Edmond and Lakeside Women's Hospital.

Dr. Stecklow works at John Stecklow, MD in Oklahoma City, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    John Stecklow, MD
    3613 NW 56th St Ste 320, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 (405) 949-5505

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  Integris Baptist Medical Center
  Integris Health Edmond
  Lakeside Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Circumcision
Constipation
Cough
Febrile Convulsion
Joint Pain
Limb Pain
Malaise and Fatigue
Muscle Weakness
Newborn Jaundice
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Pneumonia
Torticollis
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
    Aetna
    Anthem
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
    CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    Community Care Network
    First Health (Coventry Health Care)

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (23)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Oct 09, 2018
    We have been so happy with Dr. Stecklow! His staff is attentive and easily accessible. Dr. Stecklow listens, and takes the time to get to know our kids. We look forward to every appointment!
    — Oct 09, 2018
    About Dr. John Stecklow, MD

    Specialties
    Pediatrics
    Years of Experience
    26 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1457462574
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stecklow, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare.

    Dr. Stecklow has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stecklow has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Stecklow works at John Stecklow, MD in Oklahoma City, OK.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Stecklow. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stecklow, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stecklow appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

