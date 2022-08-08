Overview

Dr. John Steck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.



Dr. Steck works at West Jefferson Medical Center in Marrero, LA with other offices in Gretna, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.