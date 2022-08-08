Dr. John Steck, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Steck is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Steck, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Steck, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Marrero, LA. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Touro Infirmary, University Medical Center New Orleans and West Jefferson Medical Center.
Dr. Steck works at
Locations
Culicchia Neurological Clinic LLC1111 Medical Center Blvd Ste S750, Marrero, LA 70072 Directions (504) 340-6976Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturday9:00am - 5:00pmSunday9:00am - 5:00pm
GNO Snoring and Sinus120 Ochsner Blvd Ste 130, Gretna, LA 70056 Directions (504) 340-6976
Hospital Affiliations
- Touro Infirmary
- University Medical Center New Orleans
- West Jefferson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
In 2010 I had Dr. Steck remove my three discs from my cervical area and he substituted cadaver bone in the place of my removed discs. I had follow up with him and other doctors doing MRIs and PET scans have remarked what a good job he did. I asked a friend who is an orthopedic surgeon and he said he sends his patients to Dr. Steck for surgery.
About Dr. John Steck, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 33 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Fl Affil Hosps
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
- Vanderbilt University
