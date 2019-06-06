Dr. Staub has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Staub, MD
Overview
Dr. John Staub, MD is an Urology Specialist in Midland, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital and Midland Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Staub works at
Locations
West Texas Urology PA2706 W Cuthbert Ave Ste C, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Sri V Srinivas MD122 N N St, Midland, TX 79701 Directions (432) 687-0311
Hospital Affiliations
- Medical Center Hospital
- Midland Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Staub has a world of experience, and skill. He is kind and caring.
About Dr. John Staub, MD
- Urology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Staub accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Staub has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Staub works at
Dr. Staub has seen patients for Urinary Stones, Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Staub on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Staub speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Staub. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staub.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Staub, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Staub appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.