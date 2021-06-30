See All Dermatologists in Scottsdale, AZ
Dr. John Stathakis, DO Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. John Stathakis, DO

Dermatology
3 (9)
Accepting new patients
59 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Stathakis, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.

Dr. Stathakis works at Phoenix Skin in Scottsdale, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Dermatologists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
Dr. Matthew Laffer, DO
10 (101)
View Profile
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
Dr. Shelly Friedman, DO
10 (267)
View Profile
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
Dr. Bill Halmi, MD
8 (77)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Phoenix Skin
    7312 E Deer Valley Rd Bldg D, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (480) 473-9111

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Tuberculosis Screening
Drug Allergy Testing

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Tuberculosis Screening Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
McMurray's Test Chevron Icon
Memory Evaluation Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Screenings Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Worker's Compensation Evaluations Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Acne Keloid Chevron Icon
Acneiform Eruption Chevron Icon
Acral Lentiginous Melanoma of Skin Chevron Icon
Acrodermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Cheilitis Chevron Icon
Adult Acne Chevron Icon
Albinism Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Albinism
Allergic Reaction Chevron Icon
Allergic Reactions to Insect Stings Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Cryotherapy for Warts Chevron Icon
Cyst Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cyst
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dermatological Disorders Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Mole Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Mole
Nail Diseases Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Allergy Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Tumor Treatment Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Disorders Chevron Icon
Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Procedures Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Stathakis?

    Jun 30, 2021
    Dr. Stathakis is a very compassionate and caring doctor. He helped me with a skin condition when I was young and I am scar free. He also helped me again in my adult years with a scalp problem. I can’t imagine why anyone would have a legitimate complaint against him.
    Cindy Miller — Jun 30, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Stathakis, DO
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Stathakis, DO?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Stathakis to family and friends

    Dr. Stathakis' Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Stathakis

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Stathakis, DO.

    About Dr. John Stathakis, DO

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 59 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265426910
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • Garden City Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Stathakis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stathakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Stathakis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Stathakis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Stathakis works at Phoenix Skin in Scottsdale, AZ. View the full address on Dr. Stathakis’s profile.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Stathakis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stathakis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stathakis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stathakis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Stathakis, DO?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.