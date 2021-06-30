Dr. John Stathakis, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stathakis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stathakis, DO
Dr. John Stathakis, DO is a Dermatologist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Dermatology, has 59 years of experience. They graduated from Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med.
Phoenix Skin7312 E Deer Valley Rd Bldg D, Scottsdale, AZ 85255 Directions (480) 473-9111
Dr. Stathakis is a very compassionate and caring doctor. He helped me with a skin condition when I was young and I am scar free. He also helped me again in my adult years with a scalp problem. I can’t imagine why anyone would have a legitimate complaint against him.
- Dermatology
- 59 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1265426910
- Garden City Hospital
- Philadelphia Coll Of Osteo Med
Dr. Stathakis speaks Spanish.
