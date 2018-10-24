See All Dermatologists in Wausau, WI
Dr. John Starling III, MD

Dermatology
5 (42)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Starling III, MD is a Dermatologist in Wausau, WI. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med and is affiliated with Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County.

Dr. Starling III works at Forefront Dermatology in Wausau, WI with other offices in Milwaukee, WI, Fond du Lac, WI, Oconomowoc, WI, Oshkosh, WI and Stevens Point, WI. They frequently treat conditions like Dermatitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

5/5
Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology
    510 N 17th Ave Ste C, Wausau, WI 54401 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 849-5333
  2. 2
    Office
    2600 N Mayfair Rd Ste 810, Milwaukee, WI 53226 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (414) 771-1122
  3. 3
    Fond du Lac
    111 Wisconsin American Dr, Fond du Lac, WI 54937 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 923-0788
  4. 4
    Oconomowoc
    1320 Pabst Farms Cir Unit 180, Oconomowoc, WI 53066 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (262) 560-0322
  5. 5
    Brenda Zimmerman
    2351 State Road 44, Oshkosh, WI 54904 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (920) 651-8855
  6. 6
    Stevens Point Clinic
    5501a Vern Holmes Dr, Stevens Point, WI 54482 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (715) 344-0172

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Aurora Medical Center Manitowoc County

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dermatitis
Acne
Skin Cancer
Dermatitis
Acne
Skin Cancer

Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Acne
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rash
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Warts
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Melanoma
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Diseases Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 42 ratings
    Patient Ratings (42)
    5 Star
    (39)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 24, 2018
    Dr starling and his staff took very good care of me very caring and professional
    Tracy weimer in Wild rose, WI — Oct 24, 2018
    About Dr. John Starling III, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1487773206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Skin Cancer Center Of Ohio
    Residency
    • University of Michigan
    Internship
    • University Of Michigan-Department Of Internal Medicine
    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Tn Hlth Sci Ctr Coll Of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Rhodes College
    Board Certifications
    • Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Starling III, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Starling III is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Starling III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Starling III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Starling III has seen patients for Dermatitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Starling III on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    42 patients have reviewed Dr. Starling III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Starling III.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Starling III, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Starling III appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

