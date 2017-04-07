Dr. John Stark, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stark is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Stark, MD
Overview
Dr. John Stark, MD is an Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Minneapolis, MN. They specialize in Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF MN MED SCH and is affiliated with Regions Hospital.
Dr. Stark works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Stark Clinic825 Nicollet Mall Ste 715, Minneapolis, MN 55402 Directions (612) 332-2324
Hospital Affiliations
- Regions Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Minnesota
- Bluegrass Family Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- HealthPartners
- Humana
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Ucare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Stark?
Great doctor. Took the time to listen and made me feel special. Kind, generous with his time and smart. Finally someone that knows what I have. Highly recomend.
About Dr. John Stark, MD
- Orthopedic Spine Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1306816996
Education & Certifications
- Minneapolis Va Med Ctr
- Hennepin County Medical Center
- UNIV OF MN MED SCH
- st. olaf college
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stark has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stark accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stark has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stark works at
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Stark. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stark.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stark, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stark appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.