Dr. John Stanton, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Clarksville, TN. They specialize in Pain Management, has 43 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Tennova Healthcare - Clarksville.



Dr. Stanton works at The Joint And Spine Pain Center in Clarksville, TN. They frequently treat conditions like Back Pain, Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.