Dr. John Stanievich, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Stanievich, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Buffalo, NY. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Sisters Of Charity Hospital.
Buffalo Ent Specialists Llp180 Park Club Ln Ste 200, Buffalo, NY 14221 Directions (716) 634-7350
Sisters of Charity Hospital2157 Main St, Buffalo, NY 14214 Directions (716) 862-1000
Hospital Affiliations
- Sisters Of Charity Hospital
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
Dr. Stanievich listens to me, is thorough, calming manner, very very helpful. You won't find a finer ENT.
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 49 years of experience
- English
- 1851333892
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
