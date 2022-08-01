See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Rye, NY
Overview

Dr. John Stangel, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Rye, NY. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 53 years of experience, and is board certified in Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology. They graduated from NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE.

Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    70 Maple Ave, Rye, NY 10580 (914) 967-6800

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Female Infertility
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Female Infertility

Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
4.1
Average provider rating
Based on 10 ratings
Patient Ratings (10)
5 Star
(7)
4 Star
(1)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Aug 01, 2022
We would not have our kids without Dr Stangel!
About Dr. John Stangel, MD

Specialties
  Obstetrics & Gynecology
Years of Experience
  53 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  English, French
NPI Number
  1679662407
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  NEW YORK MEDICAL COLLEGE
Board Certifications
  Fertility & Reproductive Endocrinology, Obstetrics & Gynecology and Reproductive Endocrinology and Infertility
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Stangel has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stangel has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

10 patients have reviewed Dr. Stangel. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stangel, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stangel appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

