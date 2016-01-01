See All Psychiatrists in Santa Monica, CA
Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD

Psychiatry
4 (5)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    2901 Wilshire Blvd Ste 415, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-0800
  2. 2
    John M Stalberg Inc
    5900 Sepulveda Blvd Ste 332, Van Nuys, CA 91411 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 828-0800

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

4.2
Average provider rating
Based on 5 ratings
Patient Ratings (5)
5 Star
(4)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(1)
Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD
About Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD

Specialties
  • Psychiatry
Years of Experience
  • 52 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1588833743
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
Board Certifications
  • Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. John Stalberg Sr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stalberg Sr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

Dr. Stalberg Sr has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. Stalberg Sr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

5 patients have reviewed Dr. Stalberg Sr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stalberg Sr.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Stalberg Sr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Stalberg Sr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

