Dr. John Staheli, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Staheli, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Provo, UT. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF UTAH and is affiliated with Timpanogos Regional Hospital and Utah Valley Hospital.
Dr. Staheli works at
Locations
Revere Health1055 N 500 W Ste 212 Bldg C, Provo, UT 84604 Directions (435) 264-5888
Hospital Affiliations
- Timpanogos Regional Hospital
- Utah Valley Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He as provided me (and my wife) a sleep apnea study and then crafted a caring and workable program to help me control my Restless Leg Syndrome and achieve a good night’s sleep. He is skilled in his discipline, gentle, and focused on my good health. I have been with him 5 years and am much better off because of his care. I confidently recommend him to anyone needing to resolve sleep problems (including sleep apnea).
About Dr. John Staheli, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1275591620
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF UTAH
Dr. Staheli has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Staheli accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Staheli. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Staheli.
