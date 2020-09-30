Overview

Dr. John Stabel, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Chico, CA. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience. They graduated from SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with Enloe Medical Center.



Dr. Stabel works at Stabel Eye Clinic in Chico, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Drusen, Eyelid Surgery and Ocular Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.