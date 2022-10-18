Overview

Dr. John Spore, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mountain Home, AR. They specialize in General Surgery, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from University of Kansas / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Baxter Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Spore works at Ozark Surgical Group in Mountain Home, AR. They frequently treat conditions like Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.