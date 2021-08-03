Dr. John Spooner, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spooner is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Spooner, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Spooner, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Dickson, TN. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from University Of Arizona - Tucson and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown, Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery, Saint Thomas West Hospital and Tristar Skyline Medical Center.
Dr. Spooner works at
Locations
Ascension Medical Group Saint Thomas Howell Allen Dickson Neurosurgery758 Tennessee # 46, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions
Howell-Allen Clinic - Saint Thomas West4230 Harding Pike Ste 810, Nashville, TN 37205 Directions (615) 327-9543
Howell Allen Clinic - Dickson Medical Associates758 Highway 46 S, Dickson, TN 37055 Directions (615) 327-9543
Howell Allen Clinic2011 Murphy Ave Ste 301, Nashville, TN 37203 Directions (615) 768-9494Monday8:00am - 4:00pmTuesday8:00am - 4:00pmWednesday8:00am - 4:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Thomas Hospital Midtown
- Saint Thomas Hospital for Specialty Surgery
- Saint Thomas West Hospital
- Tristar Skyline Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- One Health
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had been seeing Dr Spooner for over 3 years concerning my back pain. Once the pain to the level I could no longer tolerate, he successfully performed a L5-S1 laminectomy with instrumented fusion on my back. Before surgery 15-20 minutes was all I could take on my feet standing/walking. Now after 10 weeks post-op I have no trouble walking a mile at a time. Top notch neurologist in my book with a great bedside manner.
About Dr. John Spooner, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1841331279
Education & Certifications
- Vanderbilt University Medical Center
- University Of Arizona - Tucson
- University of Arizona
- Neurosurgery
