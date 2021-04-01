Dr. John Spirnak, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Spirnak is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Spirnak, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Spirnak, MD is an Urology Specialist in Sheffield Village, OH. They specialize in Urology, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Main Campus Medical Center, ProMedica Toledo Hospital and University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center.
Dr. Spirnak works at
Locations
Urology of Northern Ohio Inc.5319 Hoag Dr Ste 240, Sheffield Village, OH 44035 Directions (440) 930-6060
Kaiser Permanente12301 SNOW RD, Cleveland, OH 44130 Directions (800) 524-7377
Metrohealth Medical Center2500 Metrohealth Dr, Cleveland, OH 44109 Directions (216) 778-4257Thursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Main Campus Medical Center
- ProMedica Toledo Hospital
- University Hospitals Elyria Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
He is a good doctor,listens to you and offers his course of treatment.
About Dr. John Spirnak, MD
- Urology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1295724136
Education & Certifications
- EMORY UNIVERSITY / ROLLINS SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
