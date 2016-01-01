Overview

Dr. John Spiegel, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Macon, GA. They specialize in Neurology, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center.



Dr. Spiegel works at Neurology Associates in Macon, GA. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Headache and Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.