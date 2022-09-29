Overview

Dr. John Souza, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Navicent Health Baldwin.



Dr. Souza works at Heart of Georgia Sleep Medicine LLC in Dublin, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA and Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.