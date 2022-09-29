Dr. John Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Souza, MD
Overview
Dr. John Souza, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Navicent Health Baldwin.
Dr. Souza works at
Locations
Heart of Georgia Sleep Medicine LLC1006 Hillcrest Pkwy Ste 1, Dublin, GA 31021 Directions (855) 811-6362
Fasttrack Immediate Care of Milledgeville LLC1909 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061 Directions (478) 295-3000
Medplus Immediate Care5585 Thomaston Rd Ste A600, Macon, GA 31220 Directions (478) 219-9514
Hospital Affiliations
- Fairview Park Hospital
- Navicent Health Baldwin
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Sometimes you have to wait but he is an amazing dr. Been using him for years!
About Dr. John Souza, MD
- Emergency Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Souza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Souza accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.
