Dr. John Souza, MD

Emergency Medicine
4 (8)
Accepting new patients
29 years of experience
Overview

Dr. John Souza, MD is an Emergency Medicine Specialist in Dublin, GA. They specialize in Emergency Medicine, has 29 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO and is affiliated with Fairview Park Hospital and Navicent Health Baldwin.

Dr. Souza works at Heart of Georgia Sleep Medicine LLC in Dublin, GA with other offices in Milledgeville, GA and Macon, GA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Heart of Georgia Sleep Medicine LLC
    1006 Hillcrest Pkwy Ste 1, Dublin, GA 31021
    Fasttrack Immediate Care of Milledgeville LLC
    1909 N Columbia St, Milledgeville, GA 31061
    Medplus Immediate Care
    5585 Thomaston Rd Ste A600, Macon, GA 31220

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Fairview Park Hospital
  • Navicent Health Baldwin

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    Ratings & Reviews
    Sep 29, 2022
    Sometimes you have to wait but he is an amazing dr. Been using him for years!
    Angela phillips — Sep 29, 2022
    About Dr. John Souza, MD

    Specialties
    • Emergency Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 29 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699718056
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT SAN ANTONIO
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Souza, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Souza is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Souza has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Souza has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Souza. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Souza.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Souza, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Souza appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

