Dr. John Southerland, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Southerland is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Southerland, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Southerland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll Surgeons and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Southerland works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Sarasota Digestive Health Specialists1801 Arlington St Ste 101, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 894-3490
-
2
FL Digestive Health Services2089 Hawthorne St Ste 200, Sarasota, FL 34239 Directions (941) 365-6556
Hospital Affiliations
- Sarasota Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Southerland?
After 4 years of suffering symptoms that significantly limited my ability to live independently, I visited over 20 doctors in a variety of fields and remained undiagnosed. Nobody could explain my cluster of symptoms–episodes of painful bowel movements, upper back & neck muscle cramping and spikes in blood pressure that would literally floor me. I even sought help from holistic doctors, acupuncturists, ciropractors, and made diet changes. My road to recovery started acupuncture Dr Shan Liang and my great new GI Dr John C. Southerland who diagnosed me with pelvic disfunction and sent me to PT Dr Lisa Johnson. She determined I had pelvic prolapse and directed me to special pelvic reconstruction surgeon Dr Lenox Hoyte that fixed my problem. Dr John Sutherland is outstanding GI doctor that listened, very professional, knowledgeable, respectful, open minded, honest , friendly, willing to own and resolve problem. Many thanks to Dr Southerland and his stuff. I will be forever grateful.
About Dr. John Southerland, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1053305565
Education & Certifications
- SHANDS HOSPITAL AT THE UNIVERSITY OF FLORIDA
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Royal Coll Surgeons
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Southerland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Southerland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Southerland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Southerland works at
Dr. Southerland has seen patients for Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Southerland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
40 patients have reviewed Dr. Southerland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Southerland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Southerland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Southerland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.