Overview

Dr. John Southerland, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Sarasota, FL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Royal Coll Surgeons and is affiliated with Sarasota Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Southerland works at Florida Digestive Health Specialists in Sarasota, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System , Diverticulitis, Intestinal and Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.