Overview

Dr. John Sorenson, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University Of Cincinnati College Of Medicine and is affiliated with Lenox Hill Hospital.



Dr. Sorenson works at Vitreous Retina Macula Consultants of New York in New York, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Retinal Dystrophy, Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.