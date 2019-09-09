Dr. John Soper, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soper is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Soper, MD
Overview
Dr. John Soper, MD is an Oncology Specialist in Chapel Hill, NC. They specialize in Oncology, has 45 years of experience. They graduated from IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Rex Hospital, University of North Carolina Hospital, WakeMed Raleigh Campus and Wilson Medical Center.
Dr. Soper works at
Locations
-
1
Unc Hospitals Pulmonary Function Lab101 Manning Dr, Chapel Hill, NC 27514 Directions (984) 974-7822
- 2 B110 Physicians Cb Ofc Buildi, Chapel Hill, NC 27599 Directions (919) 966-1195
Hospital Affiliations
- Rex Hospital
- University of North Carolina Hospital
- WakeMed Raleigh Campus
- Wilson Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Soper?
Dr. Soper saved my life when I had stage 3C cervical cancer that had spread to my lymph nodes . He is always professional, courteous, answers questions and doesn't make me feel rushed. When cancer becomes a huge part of your life, you need someone you can trust who is the best of the best, and that is Dr. Soper. He was an excellent surgeon and he helped me get through chemotherapy and radiation. He was my cheerleader. And he didn't talk down to me. He is face to face and honest when he talks with a patient and he made me feel like we were a team working to beat my cancer. I recommend him without hesitation to any woman who wants to best treatment and a doctor she can trust completely.
About Dr. John Soper, MD
- Oncology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1093758963
Education & Certifications
- IOWA STATE UNIVERSITY
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Soper has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Soper accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Soper has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Soper works at
Dr. Soper has seen patients for Gynecologic Cancer, Hysterectomy - Laparoscopic and Cervical Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soper on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Soper. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soper.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soper, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soper appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.