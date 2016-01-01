Overview

Dr. John Song, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Atlanta, GA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from New York U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Northside Hospital and UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital.



Dr. Song works at Georgia Perinatal Consultants in Atlanta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation, Oral Cancer and Head or Neck Lump or Swelling along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.