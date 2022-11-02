Dr. John Solic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Solic, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Solic, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.
Dr. Solic works at
Locations
Emergeortho PA120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Directions (919) 220-5255
Triangle Orthopaedic Associates PA3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 Directions (919) 313-5204Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
EmergeOrtho-Brier Creek7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 846-3938Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
North Raleigh8300 Health Park Ste 109, Raleigh, NC 27615 Directions (919) 846-3938
Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC7921 Acc Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27617 Directions (919) 596-8524
Hospital Affiliations
- North Carolina Specialty Hospital
- Rex Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Solic since December of 2014. He has performed 2 surgeries on my knees, one of which was very complicated. He has also performed surgery on my husband’s rotator cuff. He has helped us perserve free range of movement and kept us healthy and moving with PT and ongoing check ups. I completely trust him. His bed side manner is top notch. He treats us like family. I can’t say enough about him, his assistant Keila, and all the staff at EmergeOrtho. If you are looking for the best, look no further than Dr. Solic.
About Dr. John Solic, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 18 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1720255326
Education & Certifications
- Hospital for Special Surgery
- Duke University Med Ctr
- Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
- Princeton U
- Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
