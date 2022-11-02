See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Durham, NC
Dr. John Solic, MD

Sports Medicine
4.9 (61)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Solic, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Durham, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopaedic Sports Medicine. They graduated from Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med and is affiliated with North Carolina Specialty Hospital and Rex Hospital.

Dr. Solic works at Bariatric Specialists of North Carolina in Durham, NC with other offices in Raleigh, NC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Emergeortho PA
    120 William Penn Plz, Durham, NC 27704 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 220-5255
  2. 2
    Triangle Orthopaedic Associates PA
    3100 Duraleigh Rd Ste 100, Raleigh, NC 27612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 313-5204
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    EmergeOrtho-Brier Creek
    7850 Brier Creek Pkwy, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-3938
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  4. 4
    North Raleigh
    8300 Health Park Ste 109, Raleigh, NC 27615 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 846-3938
  5. 5
    Triangle Orthopaedics Surgery Center LLC
    7921 Acc Blvd, Raleigh, NC 27617 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 596-8524

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • North Carolina Specialty Hospital
  • Rex Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery
Wrist Sprain or Strain
Musculoskeletal Function Test
ACL Surgery

Wrist Sprain or Strain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
ACL Surgery Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Arthroscopic Meniscus Repair Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Repair Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Meniscus Surgery Chevron Icon
Reverse Total Shoulder and Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Surgery Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Total Shoulder Replacement Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 61 ratings
    Patient Ratings (61)
    5 Star
    (60)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 02, 2022
    I have been a patient of Dr. Solic since December of 2014. He has performed 2 surgeries on my knees, one of which was very complicated. He has also performed surgery on my husband’s rotator cuff. He has helped us perserve free range of movement and kept us healthy and moving with PT and ongoing check ups. I completely trust him. His bed side manner is top notch. He treats us like family. I can’t say enough about him, his assistant Keila, and all the staff at EmergeOrtho. If you are looking for the best, look no further than Dr. Solic.
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. John Solic, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1720255326
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Hospital for Special Surgery
    Internship
    • Duke University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Univ of Pittsburgh Sch of Med
    Undergraduate School
    • Princeton U
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopaedic Sports Medicine and Orthopedic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Solic, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Solic is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Solic has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Solic has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    61 patients have reviewed Dr. Solic. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Solic.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Solic, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Solic appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

