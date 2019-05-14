Dr. Sokolowicz has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Sokolowicz, MD
Overview
Dr. John Sokolowicz, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Miami, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Baptist Hospital Of Miami.
Locations
Orlando J. Leon MD PA9260 SW 72nd St, Miami, FL 33173 Directions (305) 279-2621
Antonio E. Blanco M.d. P.A.30334 Old Dixie Hwy, Homestead, FL 33033 Directions (305) 279-2621
Miami Cardiology Clinical Research LLC8525 SW 92nd St Ste D13, Miami, FL 33156 Directions (305) 279-2621Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Hospital Of Miami
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Prompt and personal attention, saw NP within 1/2 hour of appointment time, very good office efficiency.
About Dr. John Sokolowicz, MD
- Cardiology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1518067032
Education & Certifications
- STATE UNIVERSITY OF NEW YORK / HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER AT BROOKLYN / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Sokolowicz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Sokolowicz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Sokolowicz has seen patients for Cardiomyopathy, Restrictive, Congenital Heart Defects and Tricuspid Valve Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Sokolowicz on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Sokolowicz. The overall rating for this provider is 2.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Sokolowicz.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Sokolowicz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Sokolowicz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.