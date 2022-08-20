See All Dermatologists in Cary, NC
Dr. John Soderberg, MD Icon-share Share Profile
Super Profile

Dr. John Soderberg, MD

Dermatology
5 (68)
Accepting new patients
18 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. John Soderberg, MD is a Dermatologist in Cary, NC. They specialize in Dermatology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Yale University School Of Medicine.

Dr. Soderberg works at Forefront Dermatology - Cary in Cary, NC with other offices in Holly Springs, NC and South Boston, VA. They frequently treat conditions like Itchy Skin, Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Super Profile
5/5
Customize your search with filters that provide more Super Profile results near you
User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.
Customize Search

Locations

  1. 1
    Forefront Dermatology - Cary
    7560 Carpenter Fire Station Rd, Cary, NC 27519 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 867-4419
  2. 2
    Forefront Dermatology - Holly Springs
    242 S Main St Ste 212, Holly Springs, NC 27540 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 867-4419
  3. 3
    Forefront Dermatology - South Boston
    3459 Old Halifax Rd Ste I, South Boston, VA 24592 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (919) 867-4419

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Itchy Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis
Itchy Skin
Excision of Skin Cancer
Actinic Keratosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Skin Tag Removal Chevron Icon
Abscess or Cyst Drainage or Aspiration Chevron Icon
Abscess or Fluid Incision and Drainage Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Boil
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Incision and Removal of Foreign Object Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Impetigo
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Plantar Wart Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Skin Ulcer Chevron Icon
Telogen Effluvium Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EBSO, Inc.
    • Gateway Health Plan
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • Piedmont Community HealthCare, Inc.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 68 ratings
    Patient Ratings (68)
    5 Star
    (63)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (2)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Soderberg?

    Aug 20, 2022
    He was very kind & concerned about my problem. He took time. He took all the tests necessary to determine my problem. Very thorough.
    BARBARA SHAFFER — Aug 20, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Soderberg, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Soderberg, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Soderberg to family and friends

    Dr. Soderberg's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Soderberg

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Soderberg, MD.

    About Dr. John Soderberg, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 18 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1386810588
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Yale University School Of Medicine
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Soderberg, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Soderberg is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Soderberg has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Soderberg has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Soderberg has seen patients for Itchy Skin, Excision of Skin Cancer and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Soderberg on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    68 patients have reviewed Dr. Soderberg. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Soderberg.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Soderberg, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Soderberg appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Soderberg, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.