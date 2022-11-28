Dr. Snuggs has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Snuggs, MD
Overview
Dr. John Snuggs, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in San Angelo, TX. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS.
Dr. Snuggs works at
Locations
Greater Heights LLC421 W Concho Ave, San Angelo, TX 76903 Directions (325) 224-4900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Snuggs is the ideal professional and has done a great job helping me manage my symptoms for many years. He is kind and wise. I highly recommend him.
About Dr. John Snuggs, MD
- Psychiatry
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1053421461
Education & Certifications
- TEXAS A&M UNIVERSITY / MAIN CAMPUS
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snuggs accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snuggs has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snuggs works at
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Snuggs. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snuggs.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snuggs, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snuggs appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.