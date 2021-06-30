Dr. John Snead, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Snead is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Snead, MD
Overview
Dr. John Snead, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Naples, FL. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from University of Alabama at Birmingham.
Dr. Snead works at
Locations
-
1
Naples Office5335 Airport Rd N, Naples, FL 34109 Directions (239) 594-5550Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
-
2
Pebblebrooke15205 Collier Blvd Ste 101, Naples, FL 34119 Directions (239) 348-7145
-
3
Eye Physicians and Surgeons of Florida PA4790 Barkley Cir Ste C103, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Directions (239) 936-8686
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Guardian
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Snead?
I already have recommended Dr. John Snead to several neighbors. He was very efficient and knowledgeable as to the steps to follow in not only my regular eye exam, but in his extra in-depth testing to discover the reason for my very debilitating pain. He even sent me for blood tests and will notify my general physician. I have never had an ophthalmologist go the extra miles for me. It’s obvious that Dr. John Snead really cares about his patients, is extremely knowledgeable in not just eyes, but other specialties as well, and loves his helping others have a healthier and happier life.
About Dr. John Snead, MD
- Ophthalmology
- 49 years of experience
- English, French and Spanish
- 1114911708
Education & Certifications
- Uc San Francisco Med Center
- Uc San Francisco Med Ctr
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Ophthalmology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Snead has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Snead accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Snead has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Snead works at
Dr. Snead has seen patients for Stye, Floaters and Cataract, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Snead on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Snead speaks French and Spanish.
35 patients have reviewed Dr. Snead. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Snead.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Snead, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Snead appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.