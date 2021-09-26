Overview

Dr. John Smith III, MD is an Urology Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 40 years of experience. They graduated from GEORGETOWN UNIV SCH OF MED and is affiliated with Novant Health Brunswick Medical Center, Novant Health Forsyth Medical Center, Novant Health Kernersville Medical Center and Novant Health Medical Park Hospital.



Dr. Smith III works at Novant Health Urology - Baldwin in Winston Salem, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Urinary Incontinence, Overactive Bladder and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.