Overview

Dr. John Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Meridian, ID. They graduated from St. Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with West Valley Medical Center and St. Luke's Boise Medical Center.



Dr. Smith works at West Idaho Orthopedics & Sports Medicine - Meridian in Meridian, ID with other offices in Caldwell, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis, Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh and Osteoarthritis of Hip along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.