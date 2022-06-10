Overview

Dr. John Smith, MD is a Hematology & Oncology Specialist in Phillipsburg, NJ. They specialize in Hematology & Oncology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Universidad Del Noreste and is affiliated with Saint Luke's Warren Hospital, St. Luke's Hospital - Bethlehem Campus, St. Luke's Hospital - Easton Campus and St. Luke’s Anderson Campus.



Dr. Smith works at St. Luke's Palliative Care in Phillipsburg, NJ. They frequently treat conditions like Anemia, Neutropenia and Breast Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.