Dr. John Smith Jr, MD
Dr. John Smith Jr, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Canonsburg, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS and is affiliated with Canonsburg General Hospital and Jefferson Hospital.
Allegheny Center for Digestive Health161 Waterdam Rd Apt 120, Canonsburg, PA 15317 Directions (412) 359-8900
Jefferson Hospital565 Coal Valley Rd, Clairton, PA 15025 Directions (724) 941-4132
Horizon Internal Medicine-upmc2500 Highland Rd Ste 105, Hermitage, PA 16148 Directions (724) 981-1307
Allegheny Hlth Ntwk Surgery Ctr Bethel Park LLC990 Higbee Dr, Bethel Park, PA 15102 Directions (412) 965-7903
- Canonsburg General Hospital
- Jefferson Hospital
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Humana
- MultiPlan
He was very helpful in explaining that my symptoms needed further investigated at the time attacks were occurring. And the colonoscopy went well, ruled out some concerns. I enjoyed talking to him and trust his judhement.
- UNIVERSITY OF PHOENIX / NORTHERN CALIFORNIA CAMPUS
Dr. Smith Jr has seen patients for Anal or Rectal Pain, Hemorrhoids, Diverticulitis and Intestinal, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
